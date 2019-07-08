SEBASTIAN Hasn't Been In The Same Room With Former SKID ROW Bandmates In 23 Years, Because "They F@#cking Hate Me"

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Skid Row’s debut album, vocalist Sebastian Bach will be touring from late August through early November, and performing the album in its entirety with his solo band.

In June, Bach extended a public invitation to his former bandmates to join him onstage. So far, only one has accepted: drummer Rob Affuso, who left the band in 1998. Skid Row, which remains active, currently comprises guitarist Dave “The Snake” Sabo, bassist Rachel Bolan, guitarist Scotti Hill, drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer ZP Theart.)

Speaking with Billboard, Bach reveals he has not been in a room with his former bandmates (aside from Affuso) in 23 years because, he says, “they fucking hate me.” But he’s still hoping a reunion is in the cards someday. “For the fans, and for me as a fan, yes, I’d like to do it. My father died at age 57, and his father also died at 57 - and every time I go online, somebody in rock is dying or getting cancer or just getting too old to do it anymore. I don’t know if I’ll be around for the next 30 years, so why not do it while I’m still physically capable?”

What would it take to get to that point? “If they’d just let my manager, Rick Sales, take them out to dinner, the [original] band would be on the road again. But they don’t like dealing with managers. Unlike them, it is physically and mentally impossible for me to be mad at somebody for so long - 23 years! That’s like being mad at someone from grade school. But it’s a thin line between love and hate. I don’t love anything about the situation now with the band. But I love everything about when the album came out.”

Sebastian Bach's 2019 tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

August

29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

September

2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall

3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy

6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater

7 - Block Island, RI - Ballard's (afternoon show)

9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

11 - Portland, ME - Aura

13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1)

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2)

17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

28 - Miami, FL - KISS Kruise Pre Party @ Double Tree

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park

Sebastian Bach’s band includes:

Drums: Bobby Jarzombek (Halford, Fates Warning) 2005-2019

Bass: Rob DeLuca (UFO, Spread Eagle) 2005-2019

Guitar / Backing Vocals: Brent Woods (Vince Neil, Chevy Metal) 2012-2019