SEBASTIEN To Release Act Of Creation Album In February; Details Revealed

Czech Republic-based metallers, Sebastien, will release their new album, Act Of Creation, on digipack CD via German record label, Pride & Joy Music, on February 23rd.

The album was self-produced, recorded in the bands' own studio, Dark Chamber Sounds, with two special guest-singers: Apollo Papathanasio (Spiritual Beggars, ex-Firewind) and Mayo Petranin (Signum Regis). George Rain's bandmate from Czech metal legends Citron, Djordje Erič, recorded a guitar solo for one song. Last, but not least, there are also two female vocalists: Kristýna Dostálová and Vendula Skalová.

The cover artwork was again created by Slovakian graphic-studio, DisArt Design.

Tracklisting:



"Act Of Creation"

"No Destination"

"Wake Up"

"Amy"

"Evermore"

"My Empire"

"Queen From The Stars"

"Winner" (feat. Mayo Petranin)

"Heal My Soul" (feat. Djordje Erič)

"Promises"

"Die In Me" (feat. Apollo Papathanasio)

"Full Moon Child"

"Hero"

"V síti štěstí" (Bonus track)

(Band photo - Hana Mons Jarošová)