SECOND TO SUN Premieres "Once Upon A Time In Russia" Video

Prolific Russian metal band Second To Sun has premiered the official video for "Once Upon A Time In Russia". The song is taken from the group's forthcoming album Legacy. Check it out below.

Second Sun will release Legacy on November 7th. Consistent with previous albums, the group will also release an instrumental version of the album on November 16th.

Mastermind Vladimir Lentinen had this to say about the forthcoming album: "I'm proud to present you our new album named Legacy, which is even more aggressive and heavier than previous one, but still retains the melodic, hypnotic and cinematic qualities of its predecessor. Legacy is logically divided into three ideological arches: one dedicated to social solitude; an occult part, which is closely intertwined with actual historical events, and a traditional part of our music, which is based on culture of the Finno-Ugric people."

"We see it as a trilogy unified by a sole idea, which was earlier dubbed as social-decay black metal. All tracks are undoubtedly our legacy, which is the foundation of our album's name.Brilliant artwork for both versions of the release, created by Denis 'Forkas' Kostromitin, who also worked with such bands like Behemoth and Children Of Bodom."

"We live in incredible times, when a band like our can exist without support from the psychopathic musical industry and shortlived trends.Our music simply exists because there are people, who listen to it. Thank you for your attention and support."

Tracklisting:

“Devil”

“Confessional Of The Black Penitent”

“Pages For A Manuscript” (feat. WV)

“Bog”

“Monster”

“No Need To Be Afraid Now”

“Once Upon A Time In Russia”

“Raida”

“Me Or Him 2020” (bonus track)

"Devil" video:

“Monster” video: