SECRET ILLUSION Release Lyric Video For "Hope Is Lost"

Greek power metallers, Secret Illusion, will release their new album, Awake Before The Dawn, on February 1st via Lion Music. A lyric video for the track "Hope Is Lost" is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Curtain Falls"

"Neverland"

"Fall Of Human Kind"

"Sailing The Open Sea"

"Hope Is Lost"

"Kings And Pawns (Napoleon)"

"Winds Of Tomorrow"

"Falling"

"Eerie"

"Awake Before The Dawn"

"Hope Is Lost" lyric video:

"Neverland":

"Fall Of Human Kind" lyric video: