See Author MARTIN POPOFF's Personal Archives In New BangerTV Trailer, Heavy Metal Preservation Society

In the world of heavy metal, throwing away old stuff is sacrilege! True fans hoard their vinyl records, vintage T-shirts, gig posters and other merch until death. Or at least until BangerTV's pickers arrive.

Follow two metal nerds — stoner comedian Blayne Smith and stoked guitarist Daniel Dekay — as they rummage through the collections of superfans, celebrity musicians and other obsessives in search of metal treasures. In each episode of this series, they will beg to buy or borrow the rarest finds — from KISS pinball machines to studded codpieces, nothing is too weird —their goal: to bring them back for a gallery exhibition on the history of heavy metal culture.

BangerTV wants to create the next great series for our global metal community and they want your help! Introducing the Heavy Metal Democracy Project. Here’s how it works: they’ve created four series pilots which you can watch, vote, and comment on below. Once the votes are in, they’ll greenlight the pilot with the most votes into a full six-part series.

According to widely respected author and BraveWords writer Martin Popoff, "The trailer for the new Banger Films project doubles as the most professional tour of my office an' collection that there could ever be..."

