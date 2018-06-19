SEETHER Announce Fall Dates For Poison The Parish 2018 US Tour

Seether have announced additional dates this fall for their Poison The Parish 2018 US Tour. The run kicks off on September 13th with a performance at the House Of Blues in Myrtle Beach, SC and will hit cities across the east coast and Midwest - full routing below - tickets go on sale June 22nd at 10 AM, local time. Grammy Award-winning guitarist Mark Tremonti will join Seether for these shows. Tickets and special VIP package information here.

Poison The Parish, the multi-platinum selling band's seventh studio album, was released in May 2017 and debuted at # 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart and #14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, it marked the first album produced entirely by front man Shaun Morgan and was released through Morgan's newly launched label imprint, Canine Riot Records (via Fantasy.)

So far, the album has spawned two top rock radio hits, "Let You Down" which reached #1 for four consecutive weeks, and the top 5 rock radio hit, "Betray And Degrade." Their current single is the mid-tempo rocker "Against The Wall" - watch the music video for the acoustic version of the track below.

Tour dates:

September

13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

17 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

20 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

21 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

22 - Clayton, NY - Cerow Recreation Park *

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

October

2 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

5 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center

* no VIP packages available

(Photo - Marina Chavez)