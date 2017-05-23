SEETHER - Poison The Parish Cracks Top 20 On Billboard Charts
May 23, 2017, 2 hours ago
Seether's new album Poison The Parish has blasted out of the gate, landing at #14 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart after selling more than 31,000 copies in The US this past week.
Poison The Parish, the multi-platinum selling band's seventh studio LP, was released on May 12, 2017 through frontman Shaun Morgan's newly launched Canine Riot Records via Fantasy Records.
Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, Poison The Parish marks the first album produced entirely by Morgan. Perhaps the heaviest and most expressive collection they've ever released, check out BraveWords scribe Greg Prato's chat with Shaun Morgan at this location.
Poison The Parish tracklisting:
“Stoke The Fire”
“Betray And Degrade”
“Something Else”
“I'll Survive”
“Let You Down”
“Against The Wall”
“Let Me Heal”
“Saviours”
“Nothing Left”
“Count Me Out”
“Emotionless”
“Sell My Soul”
“Nothing Left”:
“Stoke The Fire”:
“Let You Down” video:
Catch Seether live in concert:
May
24 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew's Hall
25 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew's Hall
27 — Omaha, NE — Sokol Auditorium
28 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma
June
1 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory Concert House
2 — Portland, OR — Waterfront
3 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo
5 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
6 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues
7 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
10 — Saint Louis, MO — The Pageant
11 — South Bend, IN — The Bear's Big Growl
July
15 — Bridgeview, IL — Chicago Open Air at Toyota Park
16 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
18 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's
19 — Cleveland, OH — House Of Blues
22 — Bangor, ME — Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
24 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage
25 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage
27 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
29 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues
30 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah's Cherokee Event Center
August
1 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom
2 — Springfield, MO — Gillioz Theatre
4 — Saint Paul, MN — The Myth
5 — Milwaukee, WI — The Eagles Ballroom
6 — Peoria, IL — Limelight
8 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theatre
9 — Sioux Falls, SD — The District
11 — Glendive MT — Dawson County Fairgrounds
14 — Boulder, CO — Boulder Theatre
16 — Wichita, KS — The Cotillion
17 — Dallas, TX — House Of Blues
19 — San Antonio, TX — The Aztec Theatre
20 — Houston, TX — House Of Blues