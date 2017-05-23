SEETHER - Poison The Parish Cracks Top 20 On Billboard Charts

Seether's new album Poison The Parish has blasted out of the gate, landing at #14 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart after selling more than 31,000 copies in The US this past week.

Poison The Parish, the multi-platinum selling band's seventh studio LP, was released on May 12, 2017 through frontman Shaun Morgan's newly launched Canine Riot Records via Fantasy Records.

Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, Poison The Parish marks the first album produced entirely by Morgan. Perhaps the heaviest and most expressive collection they've ever released, check out BraveWords scribe Greg Prato's chat with Shaun Morgan at this location.

Poison The Parish tracklisting:

“Stoke The Fire”

“Betray And Degrade”

“Something Else”

“I'll Survive”

“Let You Down”

“Against The Wall”

“Let Me Heal”

“Saviours”

“Nothing Left”

“Count Me Out”

“Emotionless”

“Sell My Soul”

“Nothing Left”:

“Stoke The Fire”:

“Let You Down” video:

Catch Seether live in concert:

May

24 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew's Hall

25 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew's Hall

27 — Omaha, NE — Sokol Auditorium

28 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma

June

1 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory Concert House

2 — Portland, OR — Waterfront

3 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

5 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

6 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues

7 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

10 — Saint Louis, MO — The Pageant

11 — South Bend, IN — The Bear's Big Growl

July

15 — Bridgeview, IL — Chicago Open Air at Toyota Park

16 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

18 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's

19 — Cleveland, OH — House Of Blues

22 — Bangor, ME — Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

24 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

25 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

27 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

29 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues

30 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

August

1 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

2 — Springfield, MO — Gillioz Theatre

4 — Saint Paul, MN — The Myth

5 — Milwaukee, WI — The Eagles Ballroom

6 — Peoria, IL — Limelight

8 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theatre

9 — Sioux Falls, SD — The District

11 — Glendive MT — Dawson County Fairgrounds

14 — Boulder, CO — Boulder Theatre

16 — Wichita, KS — The Cotillion

17 — Dallas, TX — House Of Blues

19 — San Antonio, TX — The Aztec Theatre

20 — Houston, TX — House Of Blues