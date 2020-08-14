SEETHER Premier Animated Music Video For New Track "Beg"

Seether return with the new album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, out August 28 via Fantasy Records. Translating to “If You Want Peace, Prepare For War,” the album features 13 new tracks, a primal mix of euphoria and misery, undoubtedly some of the strongest material of Seether’s illustrious career.

Today, the band offer another preview from the new album with the release of the heavy new track, “Beg”. The adrenaline-fueled new rave-up is accompanied by another bold animated music video from noted Turkish director Mertcan Mertbilek (Santana, Ray Charles, Ravi Shankar, Elvis Costello) that can be seen below.

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, Seether’s eighth studio album, was produced by Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI) in Nashville from December 2019 through January 2020. The band is joined on the album by newest member, Corey Lowery (ex-guitarist/vocalist for Saint Asonia and Stuck Mojo) Morgan’s friend of 16 years, who also assistant-engineered the album. “Corey has a lot of experience and is an inspiring guitarist as well; he’s the older brother I’ve always wanted,” Morgan adds. Seether’s rock-solid rhythm section is bassist and founding member Dale Stewart, and drummer John Humphrey (who joined in 2003).

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum will be available in CD, vinyl and digital download formats. Pre-order here. For special offers and exclusive merchandise, visit Seether’s online store here.

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum tracklisting:

"Dead And Done"

"Bruised And Bloodied"

"Wasteland"

"Dangerous"

"Liar"

"Can’t Go Wrong"

"Buried In The Sand"

"Let It Go"

"Failure"

"Beg"

"Drift Away"

"Pride Before The Fall"

"Written In Stone"

"Bruised And Bloodied" visualizer:

"Dangerous" video:

(Photo - Fantasy Records)