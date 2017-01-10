SEGRËGATES – MOTÖRHEAD Inspired Band To Release Debut Later This Month

Inspired by the legendary progenitors of punk metal mayhem, Motörhead, comes this UK power trio poised to pick up the torch of supercharged musical assault lit by Lemmy & Co. and carry it to a whole new generation! Formed in 2011, Segrëgates self-released a 7”.

The band even earned itself a spot opening up for longtime Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. Burston, Segrëgates debut full-length album, is the perfect remedy for the Lemmy-less, Motörhead missing blues. Available on both CD and digitally starting January 27th.

Tracklisting:

“Segrëgates”

“Rock ‘N’ Roll”

“Living Nightmare”

“Miss ‘B’ Havin’”

“Let Battle Commence”

“Traitor Collaborator”

“Sweet Vengeance”

“Step Aside”

“No Regrets”

“Turn It Loose”

“Riding With The Driver”