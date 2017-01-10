SEGRËGATES – MOTÖRHEAD Inspired Band To Release Debut Later This Month

January 10, 2017, 2 hours ago

Inspired by the legendary progenitors of punk metal mayhem, Motörhead, comes this UK power trio poised to pick up the torch of supercharged musical assault lit by Lemmy & Co. and carry it to a whole new generation! Formed in 2011, Segrëgates self-released a 7”. 

The band even earned itself a spot opening up for longtime Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. Burston, Segrëgates debut full-length album, is the perfect remedy for the Lemmy-less, Motörhead missing blues. Available on both CD and digitally starting January 27th.

Tracklisting:

“Segrëgates”
“Rock ‘N’ Roll”
“Living Nightmare”
“Miss ‘B’ Havin’”
“Let Battle Commence”
“Traitor Collaborator”
“Sweet Vengeance”
“Step Aside”
“No Regrets”
“Turn It Loose”
“Riding With The Driver”

