October 10, 2018, an hour ago

SEITA Launch Official Lyric Video For New Song "Cowards To The Lions"

Amsterdam, Netherlands-based Seita, the unapologetic force consisting of Michel Gambini (guitars/vocals), Pablo Minoli (guitars), Damian Lopez (drums) and Mike van den Heuvel (bass), have released a lyric video for "Cowards To The Lions", the opening track of their upcoming album, Maledictus Mundi, out on October 26th via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Cowards To The Lions"
"Justice Icu"
"Burn The Skies"
"Merchants Of Death"
"2299"
"Back Home"
"Above The Ruins"
"Cursed Past"
"The March"
"N.W.C."

"Cowards To The Lions" lyric video:

"Back Home" lyric video:



