SEITA Launch Official Lyric Video For New Song "Cowards To The Lions"

Amsterdam, Netherlands-based Seita, the unapologetic force consisting of Michel Gambini (guitars/vocals), Pablo Minoli (guitars), Damian Lopez (drums) and Mike van den Heuvel (bass), have released a lyric video for "Cowards To The Lions", the opening track of their upcoming album, Maledictus Mundi, out on October 26th via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Cowards To The Lions"

"Justice Icu"

"Burn The Skies"

"Merchants Of Death"

"2299"

"Back Home"

"Above The Ruins"

"Cursed Past"

"The March"

"N.W.C."

"Cowards To The Lions" lyric video:

"Back Home" lyric video: