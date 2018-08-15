SEITA Sign With Massacre Records

Meet Seita, the unapologetic force consisting of Michel Gambini (guitars/vocals), Pablo Minoli (guitars), Damian Lopez (drums) and Mike van den Heuvel (bass), a band that is inspired by the different layers and faces of the human struggle.

Hailing from Amsterdam, Netherlands, the band will release its album Maledictus Mundi on October 26th via Massacre Records.

Brace yourselves; the death and thrash metal sound-wave Seita brings will destroy the sugarcoating that stands between you and today’s bitter truths.