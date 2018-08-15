SEITA Sign With Massacre Records

August 15, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal seita

SEITA Sign With Massacre Records

Meet Seita, the unapologetic force consisting of Michel Gambini (guitars/vocals), Pablo Minoli (guitars), Damian Lopez (drums) and Mike van den Heuvel (bass), a band that is inspired by the different layers and faces of the human struggle.

Hailing from Amsterdam, Netherlands, the band will release its album Maledictus Mundi on October 26th via Massacre Records.

Brace yourselves; the death and thrash metal sound-wave Seita brings will destroy the sugarcoating that stands between you and today’s bitter truths.



Featured Audio

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

Latest Reviews