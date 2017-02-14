SELFMACHINE Release “Against The Flow” Lyric Video

February 14, 2017, an hour ago

Dutch modern metallers Selfmachine have announced that the official lyric video for the song "Against The Flow" is out.

This is the first track taken from the upcoming album Societal Arcade which will be released worldwide on March 17th via Wormholedeath/The Orchard, Carlo Bellotti Publishing US and Aural Music.

Tracklisting:

“Against The Flow”
“Join The Hatetrain”
“Giddy-Up!”
“‘Normal’ People”
“Universe”
“No Cliché”
“Nothing’s Worth”
“Lifeblind”
“The Great Deception”
“The Valeyard”
“Superior”
“Avenge The Moment”
“Luminous Beings”

“Against The Flow” lyric video:

