SENSE OF FEAR Sign With Rockshots Records For Release Of Debut Album

Hailing from Greece, heavy/thrash metal band Sense Of Fear have signed a worldwide deal for the release of As The Ages Passing By… with Rockshots Records.

Formed in late ‘90s, as the band’s name suggests, their sound reminds to very deep and dark feelings, blended with power and aggressive tones. “Fear” is a key instinct for humans to survive.

The debut album As The Ages Passing By… is a result of almost 20 years working hard on the songs, each one picked up carefully and with a unique story to tell alongside a deep feeling within. All the lyrics come from personal experiences and emotions, and these are a way to express ourselves and fight the personal demons. Each song has its own gravity to the album, and all together create Sense Of Fear’s presentation to the world as a band and as musicians.

The blending of every metal genre in a total personal way makes this record a release you don’t want to miss, as it turns the old style into something new and innovative.

All the album tracks have been recorded at Valve Studio in Thessaloniki by Stratos "Strutter" Karagiannidis (Gus G , Wardrum), mixed and mastered at Music Factory and Prophecy Studios in Kempten-ALLGÄU, Germany by R.D. Liapakis (Mystic Prophecy, Devil's Train) & C. Schmid.

The album's artwork has been designed and edited by Colin Marks, (Nevermore, Exodus, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Kataklysm, Jeff Loomis, Xerath, Sylosis).

The new album As The Ages Passing By… is set to be released via Rockshots Records on April 20th.

Tracklisting:

“Molten Core”

“Slaughter Of Innocence”

“Black Hole”

“Angel Of Steel”

“The Song Of A Nightingale”

“Torture Of Mind”

“Lord Of The World”

“Unbreached Walls”

“Sense Of Fear”

“As The Ages Passing By, Time Still Runs Against Us”

“Sense Of Fear” lyric video: