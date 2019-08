Season Of Mist has released a special 4CD box set for Greek symphonic metal icons, Septicflesh. In The Flesh - Part I features the band's first four albums - Mystic Places, Esoptron, Ophidian Wheel, and Fallen Temple - bundled together in a 4CD jewel case along with a 16-page lyric booklet.

The set is available at the Season Of Mist E-Shop and Bandcamp.