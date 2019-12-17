SEPULTURA Announce Quadra 2020 North American Tour With Guests SACRED REICH, CROWBAR, ART OF SHOCK

The age of Quadra is upon us: On February 7, Sepultura release their new masterpiece - a savage slap in the face, proving once again the sheer endless versatility of the Brazilian metal heroes.

Today, the band announce the Quadra 2020 Tour. The 29-date tour kicks off at the San Diego House Of Blues on March 18 and will make stops in Denver, Brooklyn and Atlanta before ending on April 22 in Ventura, CA. Joining the band as special guests are Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art Of Shock.

Derrick Green states, “We’re extremely excited about kicking off the first part of our tour in support of our new album Quadra in North America. This is going to be a show that you do not want to miss! We look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Andreas Kisser: comments, "I couldn’t be happier with this announcement! Touring with our brothers from Sacred Reich again is unbelievable. We are going to repeat a successful package that we shared so much in the 90’s plus the heavy energies from our legendary friends from Crowbar! Wow!!! Expect jams and good vibes! See you all soon on the 'Quadra North American tour 2020'!"

VIP tickets will be available on Wednesday at 10 AM, local time via Soundrink. General admission tickets for the tour will be available for purchase this Friday, December 20 at 10 AM, local time.

Confirmed dates:

March

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

20 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

29 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Astral

2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

9 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

18 - Dallas, TX Gas - Monkey Live

19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

22 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

Quadra is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word "Quadra" (playground). Everyone grows up in a different Quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.

Quadra will be available tin the following formats:

- 2 CD-digipak

- 2 CD + Blu-ray Earbook,

- Vinyl

* Black vinyl LP

* Picture vinyl LP

* Silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces)

* Crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces)

* Glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive)

Pre-order your copy of Quadra here.

Tracklisting:

"Isolation"

"Means To An End"

"Last Time"

"Capital Enslavement"

"Ali"

"Raging Void "

"Guardians Of Earth"

"The Pentagram"

"Autem"

"Quadra"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Fear; Pain; Suffering"

"Isolation" video:

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)