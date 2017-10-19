SEPULTURA Announces European Machine Messiah Tour 2018; OBSCURA, GOATHORE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY To Support
October 19, 2017, 21 minutes ago
In early 2018, Brazilian thrash metal legends Sepultura will head out on a lengthy and extensive European headline tour in support of their Machine Messiah album. Be prepared for a full 90 minutes of pure Sepultura, with a set list featuring new hits as well as some timeless classics.
After an extremely successful tour with Kreator and a raft of festival shows in 2017, Sepultura will return to Europe with their most powerful billing yet. German technical death metal masters Obscura are confirmed as direct support, followed by US-based death/black metallers Goatwhore and New Jersey's finest deathcore outfit, Fit For An Autopsy.
Andreas Kisser states: "Sepulnation Europe, I’m very happy to announce our first headline tour for the Machine Messiah album in February/March 2018! I couldn’t be more excited with the bands that are going to be together with us, such amazing acts like Obscura, Goatwhore and Fit For An Autopsy! So be ready, the Messiah is on the move, see you all soon! DESTROY!!!!”
Tour dates:
February
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
24 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
27 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
28 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali
March
1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
2 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
3 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
4 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
8 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
10 - München, Germany - Backstage
11 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
13 - Bristol, UK - SWX
14 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
15 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli
16 - Pwlhelli, UK - Hammerfest
17 - Sheffield, UK - Foundry
18 - London, UK - Koko
20 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
21 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
22 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
24 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl