SEPULTURA Announces European Machine Messiah Tour 2018; OBSCURA, GOATHORE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY To Support

In early 2018, Brazilian thrash metal legends Sepultura will head out on a lengthy and extensive European headline tour in support of their Machine Messiah album. Be prepared for a full 90 minutes of pure Sepultura, with a set list featuring new hits as well as some timeless classics.

After an extremely successful tour with Kreator and a raft of festival shows in 2017, Sepultura will return to Europe with their most powerful billing yet. German technical death metal masters Obscura are confirmed as direct support, followed by US-based death/black metallers Goatwhore and New Jersey's finest deathcore outfit, Fit For An Autopsy.

Andreas Kisser states: "Sepulnation Europe, I’m very happy to announce our first headline tour for the Machine Messiah album in February/March 2018! I couldn’t be more excited with the bands that are going to be together with us, such amazing acts like Obscura, Goatwhore and Fit For An Autopsy! So be ready, the Messiah is on the move, see you all soon! DESTROY!!!!”

Tour dates:

February

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

24 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

27 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

28 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

March

1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

2 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

3 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

4 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

8 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

10 - München, Germany - Backstage

11 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

13 - Bristol, UK - SWX

14 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

15 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli

16 - Pwlhelli, UK - Hammerfest

17 - Sheffield, UK - Foundry

18 - London, UK - Koko

20 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

21 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

22 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

24 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl