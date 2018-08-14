SEPULTURA - Fan-Filmed Video From Brutal Assault 2018 Posted

On August 11th, Sepultura performed at the Brutal Assault festival in Josefov, Czech Republic, Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"I Am the Enemy"

"Phantom Self"

"Kairos"

"Territory"

"Sworn Oath"

"Against"

"Choke"

"Boycott"

"Refuse/Resist"

"Machine Messiah"

"Desperate Cry"

"Arise"

"Ratamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"

Sepultura are currently in the midst of their fourth European tour supporting their most recent album, 2017's Machine Messiah. The band have released a second recap video.

Sepultura performs tonight, August 10th, at Picture On Festival in Bildein, Austria. Find the band's complete tour schedule, click here.