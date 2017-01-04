SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER On Refusing To Do Reunion Tour - "We Like To Live In The Present And What We Are Doing Now"

During a recent interview with The Rock Pit, Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser commented on the push by the fans for a reunion with original frontman Max Cavalera and drummer Iggor Cavalera, who are currently out on th eroad celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the band's Roots album. Following is an excerpt from the discussion.

The Rock Pit: It's the power of music that it keeps things positive. Speaking of those detractors that we always hear about on the negative side of things and especially with Sepultura and the departure of Max Cavalera all those years ago, how do you deal with those negative vibes from people for so long like that?

Andreas: "Well it's their problem, it's not my problem. I hear many criticisms, people saying good stuff, people saying bad stuff. This is part of our life, like I said it doesn't matter what you do in life, you're going to have your haters, people who think they know better than you of what you do and stuff like that and that's normal. I think we learn how to live with that and how to deal with that, I respect every type of opinion, everybody is entitled to have an opinion but of course I don't agree with them all. But I have to respect that and many times a criticism or something bad that we hear from a fan or from a music critic, sometimes it helps to show a different possibility or a different way to follow anyway. It's good to keep the ears open but at the same time the decision to do the stuff will be ours, it's the band's decision to go to different place and try different things. We still keep the Sepultura spirit very well alive and strong, we like to live in the present and what we are doing now. We respect our past so much, it's a beautiful history and everything and we doubt that history wouldn't be here now but we like to live here today and it is a very special moment for Sepultura with our new album and a great lineup, the label is doing a great job so it feels good to be here now."

Max Cavalera recently spoke with Metal Rules about the Cavalera Conspiracy's Return To Roots tour with. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: The tour is called Return To Roots and you're performing the classic Sepultura album Roots in its entirety. I think that it’s just wonderful idea to do. Is this something that you have been planning for a long time actually?

Max Cavalera: "We haven’t really planned this for a long time. We’ve been trying to do the reunion for a long time with the other jackasses. But they don’t want to do it. They keep fucking it up and at one time I called Andreas. I said 'Let’s fucking do it, man.' I got so frustrated. I was just going nowhere with it. Because I want to do it for the fans. So, thank God, Gloria came up with this idea. She was saying 'How about just you and Iggor, just do it yourselves. It’s your record, you wrote it. Iggor played drums on it. You wrote all the music on it. You sang all the stuff. I think people will like to see it just like this, they don’t care about the rest.' I was like a little bit apprehensive at first. I was like like 'I don’t know...' and so we did a test. We decided to try it first so, we did a festival Canada. The show was fucking great. Everybody loved it. And next we did a whole US tour and it was fantastic.

The European tour was all sold out. All the shows were sold out. So, I don’t remember having a full sold out tour like this ever before, this was like the first time, So, it was like, this was like a great idea. I think most what it works about is, I think a lot of people weren’t around when Roots came out and they want to see it now. A lot of young kids and a lot of people who were not able to see it back then. It’s a bit different, because we play the whole record. So, it’s not the Roots tour of ’96. Because the Roots tour had all the songs, stuff from Beneath The Remains, Arise, Chaso A.D. This is just the Roots album first, for an hour and one minute. Then we do with the next half an hour, is what I call it our garage time. So, it’s us just playing what we love. A couple of song are solid that we played like Celtic Frost’s 'Procreation Of the Wicked'. It was a B-side of 'Roots', so, it fits with the Roots theme."

Sepultura have released a video for “Phantom Self”, a track from the upcoming Machine Messiah album, to be released on January 13th via Nuclear Blast Records. The new clip can be found below.

Fans, who pre-order the album digitally now will receive the track "I Am The Enemy" immediately. Pre-order Machine Messiah now at this location.Pre-order the digital version (including “I Am The Enemy”) here.

Machine Messiah was produced by the band and Jens Borgen (Soilwork, Opeth, Katatonia, Amon Amarth) of Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The cover artwork for Machine Messiah was created by Filipino artist Camille Della Rosa.

Machine Messiah tracklisting:

“Machine Messiah”

“I Am The Enemy”

“Phantom Self”

“Alethea”

“Iceberg Dances”

“Sworn Oath”

“Resistant Parasites”

“Silent Violence”

“Vandals Nest”

“Cyber God”

“Phantom Self” video:

In early 2017, German thrash giants Kreator will tour Europe in support of their upcoming record. Legendary guitarist/singer Mille Petrozza and his crew will be accompanied by a varied as well as iconic billing. Sepultura are announced to be direct support to the headliners, followed by visionary Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork and Belgium’s finest death/grind outfit, Aborted.

Tour dates:

February

2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

3 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

12 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Siemens Arena

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

21 - Trezzo, Italy - Live Club

22 - Grenoble, France - Summum

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

24 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

25 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

26 - Paris, France - Bataclan

28 - Manchester, England - Academy

March

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - London, England - O2 Forum

3 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast

4 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle