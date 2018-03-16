SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER - "We're Not Enemies Of Technology"; 2-Part Video Interview

March 16, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal andreas kisser sepultura

FaceCulture has released a new 2-part video interview with Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser (see below).

In Part 1, Andreas discusses the idea of Machine Messiah, technology as part of our lives, human beings losing connection with one another, the predominance of smartphones, Woody Allen, having room to ourselves, recording with the tribe Xavantes, and losing track of time.

In Part 2, Kisser talks about drinking snake blood in Indonesia, discovering new cultures, playing in Cuba, producer Ross Robinson, Jens Bogren, recording in São Paulo and Sweden, and missing his family while touring.

