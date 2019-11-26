SEPULTURA Perform Live In Paris; Full Set Streaming
November 26, 2019, an hour ago
ARTE Concert has uploaded the full set from Sepultura’s show in La Maroquinerie, Paris.
Setlist:
“Arise”
“Territory”
“Kairos”
“Phantom Self”
“Choke”
“Resistant Parasites”
“Inner Self”
“Policia” (Titãs cover)
“Slave New World”
“Isolation”
“Refuse/Resist”
“Ratamahatta”
“Roots Bloody Roots”
The age of Quadra is upon us: On February 7, Sepultura release their new masterpiece - a savage slap in the face, proving once again the sheer endless versatility of the Brazilian metal heroes.
Quadra is Sepultura's fifteenth studio album which presents a thrilling and brutally honest concept around the Portuguese word "Quadra" (playground). Everyone grows up in a different Quadra, shaped by rules and definitions. We are all determined by these concepts, our relationships, our careers. Our whole lives.
Quadra will be available tin the following formats:
- 2 CD-digipak
- 2 CD + Blu-ray Earbook,
- Vinyl
* Black vinyl LP
* Picture vinyl LP
* Silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces)
* Crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces)
* Glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive)
Pre-order your copy of Quadra here.
Tracklisting:
"Isolation"
"Means To An End"
"Last Time"
"Capital Enslavement"
"Ali"
"Raging Void "
"Guardians Of Earth"
"The Pentagram"
"Autem"
"Quadra"
"Agony Of Defeat"
"Fear; Pain; Suffering"
"Isolation" video: