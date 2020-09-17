SEPULTURA Release Official Video For "Guardians Of Earth"

On this week's installment of SepulQuarta, Sepultura premiered the band’s new official music video for "Guardians Of Earth", the fourth single taken from their latest album, Quadra. Check it out below.

Join the band on Wednesdays at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology, and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."