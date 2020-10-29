SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER, MINISTRY's CESAR SOTO Guest In Quarantine Videos From NO LIFE ON EARTH

No Life On Earth is a metal band that started during the COVID-19 quarantine with the collaboration of guitarist Alan Wallace (Eminence) and drummer Jay Arriaga (Scattered Storm). From there, bassist PJ (Jota Quest) joined, as did vocalist Andre Acosta (Hereafter The Wave). Together, they decided to write an EP called, Into Fire We Burn. Each of the four songs features a guest solo.

The artwork for Into Fire We Burn, created by Marco Pimentel, and tracklisting are as follows.

"Into Fire We Burn" – (featuring Hector Camarena of Hereafter The Wave)

"The Gravity" – (featuring Andreas Kisser of Sepultura)

"Nothing Is Real" – (featuring Cesar Soto of Ministry)

"Time Is Blind" – (featuring Tue Madsen of Antfarm Studios)

Quarantine videos for "The Gravity", featuring Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser, and "Nothing Is Real", featuring Ministry guitarist Cesar Soto, have been filmed and can be seen below.

For further details, visit No Life On Earth on Facebook.