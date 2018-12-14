SEPULTURA To Launch Red And White Wines This Month; Amsterdam Release Party Confirmed (Video Trailer)

Groove, power and fire - qualities that these thrash metal legends have been adding to their music since they started. Gourmets already know that this is something that a good wine needs as well.

As spearheads of the scene, Sepultura have been active for over three decades, but now they put their skills and their knowledge in two good wines. Together with MusiConsult, the business management of the band, the Portuguese wine producers Roquevale and the dutch importers Drankgigant, they created a full-bodied, powerful red wine and a pleasant and playful white wine, which are going to dance on the tongues of every wine enthusiast. But whoever thinks that this is just another gimmick by a legend... they couldn't be more wrong.

Sepultura not only emphasize quality in their music and the details, but also took care of the best grapes for their wine. They aged in the Region Alentejo, a Portuguese vineyard that is well-known for its hot temperatures and low settlement. Also, in the production they don't do things by half - handcraft is the key to the point. The wine isn't only an eye-catcher, but also a must-taste that is not a product of any industry. Of course, there where only used organic ingredients and no chemicals at all.

The first gourmets had the chance to get enthusiastic at the Rock In Rio Lisbon as both wines were available for a first tasting. Now you have the chance to do so as well: on December 20th, an official release party takes place in the BR20 in Amsterdam, the bar of Sepultura bassist Paulo Jr. - expect strong metal and tasteful wine.

Check out the official trailer: