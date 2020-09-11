SEPULTURA To Present Special Environmental Edition Of SepulQuarta Sessions; Band To Premier "Guardians Of Earth" Music Video

This week there is a special SepulQuarta scheduled for you. Sepultura is proud to welcome Carolina Castro (Sea Shepherd Brasil) and Mitch Anderson (Amazon Frontline) to this week’s Q&A, which will focus on the ongoing environmental issues that we are facing. Also joining this week’s Q&A is Andre Trigueiro, a Brazilian journalist specialized in ecological and ambiental problems.

Derrick Green comments: “On our next SepulQuarta, the first part of our Live Q&A will be in English. Our guest will be Mitch Anderson, the founder and executive director of Amazon Frontlines and Carolina Castro, the president of Sea Shepherd Brazil. These two organizations are on a path to create awareness and fight for causes that benefit the well-being of indigenous tribes, wildlife, our oceans, and land so important to our planet. They are a credible source to know what’s going on and what solutions can be done to prevent our further decline."

Furthermore, SepulQuarta will be premiering the band’s new official music video for "Guardians Of Earth", the fourth single taken from the band’s latest album Quadra.

Join the band on Wednesday at 4 PM, Brazilian official time (Noon, PST and 9 PM, CET) here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra', using geometry, numerology, and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for an event."