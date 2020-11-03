SEPULTURA Welcome DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY To This Week's SepulQuarta Sessions
November 3, 2020, an hour ago
On this week’s SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomes Rob Cavestany, from Bay Area thrashers Death Angel, for a live Q&A. But the guitarist doesn't only join for some talking but will also play a quarantine version of "Apes Of God" with the band, from Sepultura's album Roorback (2003).
Andreas Kisser comments: "On the next SepulQuarta we will have a great composer, guitar player and friend: Rob Cavestany from the Grammy nominated artists Death Angel. We will jam the song 'Apes Of God' from our album Roorback and he will be a part of the Q&A as well! This will be awesome, do not miss it!"
Join this Wednesday for SepulQuarta, which will start at 8 PM, CET / 11 AM, PST / 4 PM, Brazilian time and noon PST, here.