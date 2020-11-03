SEPULTURA Welcome DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY To This Week's SepulQuarta Sessions

On this week’s SepulQuarta session, Sepultura welcomes Rob Cavestany, from Bay Area thrashers Death Angel, for a live Q&A. But the guitarist doesn't only join for some talking but will also play a quarantine version of "Apes Of God" with the band, from Sepultura's album Roorback (2003).

Andreas Kisser comments: "On the next SepulQuarta we will have a great composer, guitar player and friend: Rob Cavestany from the Grammy nominated artists Death Angel. We will jam the song 'Apes Of God' from our album Roorback and he will be a part of the Q&A as well! This will be awesome, do not miss it!"

Join this Wednesday for SepulQuarta, which will start at 8 PM, CET / 11 AM, PST / 4 PM, Brazilian time and noon PST, here.