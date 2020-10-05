SEPULTURA Welcomes Steve Caballero, Bob Burnquist, Pedro Barros & Christian Hosoi To This Week's SepulQuarta Skateboarding Special

On this week’s SepulQuarta session Sepultura welcomes skate legends Steve Caballero, Bob Burnquist, Pedro Barros and Christian Hosoi for a Q&A with Andreas Kisser and Derrick Green. Also joining will be Oliver Percovich (Skateistan). Skateistan is an international non-profit organization that uses skateboarding and education to empower children in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa.

Derrick Green comments: “We are extremely excited to welcome skateboarding legends to our next Sepulquarta. Cristian Hosoi, Steve Caballero, and Pedro Barros. We look forward to hearing their stories and journeys through the love of skateboarding and connection with music. You don’t want to miss this!”

Join this Wednesday for SepulQuarta, which will start at 9 PM. CET / 5 PM, Brazilian time and noon, PST here.

Andreas Kisser about the idea of the SepulQuarta sessions: “SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came with this idea still influenced by the concept of our last album 'Quadra' using geometry numerology and numbers. Wednesday which is the fourth day of the week was chosen for an event."

Sepultura recently premiered the official music video for "Guardians Of Earth", the fourth single taken from their latest album, Quadra. The band have now released an "alternate audio" version of the clip. Watch both below:

"Guardians Of Earth" (Alternate Audio) video:

"Guardians Of Earth" video: