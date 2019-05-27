SERENE DARK Unveils "Where Time Drowns Still" Lyric Video

Like a blackened metallic phoenix rising from the ashes of their previous band Endemise; Ottawa’s Serene Dark intends to take their extreme metal to new heights. These demons have premiered the lyric video for their first single, "Where Time Drowns Still", off their forthcoming yet to be titled debut album, which was recorded at Wolf Lake Studios deep in the woods of Quebec.

The upcoming album ushers in a new era for Serene Dark as the band worked with longtime producer Mike Bond (Loviatar) and session drummer Eric Morotti (Suffocation) to create a ten song full length that plans to unleash a blistering force of evil. The lyrics to "Where Time Drowns Still" deal with pain and loss, a theme that will be seen throughout the record.

Guitarist Dale Sauve adds: "'Where Time Drowns Still' is one of our darkest songs to date and is a perfect representation of Serene Dark and the album we have nearly finished."

And for those in the Ottawa area, Serene Dark will be opening support on May 30th at Mavericks for Dark Funeral, Belphegor, Hate, Incantation and Vale Of Pnath.

(Photo credit: Shannon Hawn)