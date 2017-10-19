SERENITY Premier “United” Music Video

Symphonic metal masters, Serenity, have released a music video for “United”, a track from their new album, Lionhearth, out on October 27th via Napalm Records. Watch the new clip below.

Lionheart was mixed and mastered by Jan Vacik at Dreamsound Studios. Gyula Havancsák at Hjules Design and Illustrations created the fantastic album artwork.

With a full grasp of stunning emotions and superior dramatic compositions these Austrian musicians are world class, already winners of the prestigious Amadeus Austrian Music Award 2017. Their energy and joy of playing those fantastic power symphonic metal-hymns can't be tamed. Heroic and heartfelt - it's almost impossible to not be carried away. Glorious melodies and the angelic voice of Georg Neuhauser join heavenly guitars and tremendous hooks. This is pure symphonic joy.

Lionheart will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD 4 pages Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl (NPR Mailorder exclusive)

- Deluxe Box (KDS incl. Digipack CD, Bonus CD, Flag, signed autograph card)

- Digital Album Download

Pre-order here.

Lionheart tracklisting:

“Deus Lo Vult”

“United”

“Lionheart”

“Hero”

“Rising High”

“Heaven”

“King's Landing”

“Eternal Victory”

“Stand And Fight”

“The Fortress (Of Blood And Sand)”

“Empire”

“My Fantasy”

“The Final Crusade”

“United” video:

“Lionheart” video:

Serenity lineup:

Georg Neuhauser - Vocals

Fabio D'Amore - Bass, Vocals

Andreas Schipflinger - Drums, Vocals

Chris Hermsdörfer - Guitars, Vocals