SERENITY Release Music Video For New Single "Souls And Sins"

Symphonic metal masters, Serenity, have released the second single, "Souls And Sins", from their upcoming album, The Last Knight, to be released via Napalm Records on January 31. Along with an artful conceptualized video, the symphonic medieval warriors capture the spirit from ancient times.

The dark occult atmosphere - in addition to the powerful basslines of Fabio D’Amore, smashing drums and the distinctive sound of Georg Neuhauser’s remarkable voice - conjure the good and evil in our souls by reflecting the consequences of every action we take.

Serenity is not just leading through the world of Maximilian I., but making connections to their own path. This song is a surefire repeat listen!

Serenity will release their seventh studio album, The Last Knight, on January 31 via Napalm Records and details the life of the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I. Building on that story, they’ve created a historical, musical concept never seen before. They have captivated their fans and audiences for nearly two decades, and they’re showing no signs of stopping.

For years, the band has been a prime example of epic symphonic and melodic metal, showcasing both distinct heaviness and a lot of heart. Now they’re pushing it to the next level. Serenity has redefined themselves without forgetting their musical roots, becoming a worthy successor for Maximilian’s legacy, ready to conquer the world! Be a part of their grand quest.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Last Knight"

"Invictus"

"Set The World On Fire"

"Keeper Of The Knights"

"Souls And Sins"

"My Kingdom Comes"

"Queen Of Avalon"

"My Farewell"

"Down To Hell"

"Wings Of Pride"

"Call To Arms"

"Souls And Sins" (Acoustic Version)

"Set The World On Fire" video:

Lineup:

Georg Neuhauser - lead vocals, backing vocals

Fabio D'Amore - bass, guitar, vocals

Andreas Schipflinger - drums, vocals

Chris Hermsdörfer - electric, acoustic & classical guitars, vocals, growls

(Photo - Thomas Buchberger)