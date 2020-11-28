SERPENTS OATH Release Video For New Single "Malediction"

Belgium extreme metal trio Serpents Oath have released the official video for "Malediction", the third single from their forthcoming debut album, Nihil.

Soulseller Records will release Nihil on CD, vinyl and digital formats. Witness the unleashing of the beast on December 4 and prepare to be crushed by their skull-impaling riffs of hate!

A lyric video for the album's first single, "Speaking In Tongues", can be seen below.

Serpents Oath is a new creature comprised of three adepts of Belgium’s extreme metal scene. As soon as they met up and started creating together, they realized they were establishing a very different entity. Hence they decided to leave the past behind and give birth to this new Beast.

Their rebellious debut album Nihil is set to take the world by storm with its relentless and unforgiving version of nihilistic black metal. Expect no remorse from this opus, only crushing riffs, pounding drums and terrorizing screams pushing the limits of a music genre already marked by chaos and death.

Vocalist Tes Re Oth had the following to say: “The vision behind the band is one of transformation. This shines through first and foremost in the lyrics and is carried through in the cover art and other visuals. The transformation is that of an individual striving to become transhuman with the ultimate goal of beating even Death. This is the ultimate rebellion as even Death is not accepted as a given.”

The album was conjured at the renowned Stage One Studio with Andy Classen (Belphegor, Legion Of The Damned) as the master of ceremony.

The black arts for the artwork of Nihil were performed by the hands of Néstor Avalos, known for his work for bands like Dark Funeral and Bloodbath. The artwork shows the UR rebellion, that of Lucifer leading the War in Heaven. Only this time the outcome is different and the rebellion succeeds, visualized by Lucifer casting out the Arch Angel Michael and therefore establishing the ultimate victory of free will.

Tracklisting:

"Vox Mortis"

"Speaking In Tongues"

"Leviathan Speaks"

"Thrice Cursed"

"Malediction"

"Serpents Of Eight"

"Bestia Resurrectus"

"Into The Abyss"

"Mephisto"

"The Beast Reborn"

"The Swords Of Night And Day"

"Beyond The Gates"

For further details, visit Serpents Oath on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Sarina Mannaert)