SERUM 114 Release New Video Trailer For Im Zeichen Der Zeit Album

German rock group Serum 114 recently released their new album, Im Zeichen der Zeit, via Napalm Records. Order the album album here, and watch a new trailer below:

Following their chart-topping full-length Die Nacht Mein Freund (engl. “the night is my friend”) (Germany #3), the new album includes 14 energetic tracks, careening towards a rock break-out. With their new offering, they double down on their musical power and present themselves stronger than ever before: lyrically, musically and stylistically.

Tracklisting:

"Abgefucktes Leben"

"Freiheit"

"Punk Rock Show"

"Zuhause ist schön"

"Ein Teil"

"Zeichen"

"Wir scheitern voran"

"Jeden Tag Jede Nacht"

"Meine Band"

"Nein"

"Biest"

"Was kann der Mond dafür"

"Zeit steht still"

"Unzerbrechlich"

“Meine Band” lyric video:

“Jeden Tag Jede Nacht” video:

“Freiheit” video:

Lineup:

Esche - vocals / guitar

Markus - bass

Nils - drums

Thorsten - guitar

(Photo - Christian Eschweiler)