SERVILE Featuring Members OF IMMORTAL GUARDIAN, SINGLE BULLET THEORY And Others Working On Debut Release

Servile, the brand new recording project featuring Carlos Zema (Immortal Guardian, Outworld), Matt DiFabio (Single Bullet Theory, Pissing Razors), Nick Giannakos (Wretch, Destructor) , Bill Mez (Single Bullet Theory, Seven Witches) and also featuring Justin Depinto (Malevolent Creation, Waco Jesus) has begun recording five songs for their debut release, titled Motives Of The Emotionless.

"I have been keeping this little project on the down low for a few months now but we are ready to finally announce the complete recording line up," states DiFabio. "We had been working with another vocalist but were not getting what we expected from him. Having Carlos step in is really something special and we are so stoked to get these initial 5 songs wrapped up and begin shopping the material to labels. Carlos is capable of mind blowing high registered notes as well as excellent heavy and aggressive vocal lines. In our estimation he is the perfect metal singer and I am sure he will not disappoint. Of course this project is "heavy" but we are really focusing on writing great songs with big heavy hooks... Big hooks with crazy vocals!

"Motives Of The Emotionless is a theme based concept that focuses on how the wool is being pulled over everyone's eyes on a daily basis. The corruption of local and federal governments and the desensitizing of moral standards by constant social media brain washing is astounding. The world is becoming numb and we need to, as people, embrace humanity. There are far too many distractions in the world today and it is apparent that people will not stop watching their phones long enough to see what's going on around them.

"Five songs have been written for the initial release. If we can get the record picked up, we will re-enter the studio with Justin to track the full length."

As of now, the following songs have been recorded:

"Autocracy"

"The Nihilist"

"Man Or Machine"

"Awakening"

"The Hands Of God"

DiFabio continues: "Carlos will begin tracking the vocals at his home studio in Austin, TX in July. We expect to have the record released and at metal radio by the fall of 2018."

(Top photo - Ricardo Romero)