SEVEN KINGDOMS Issue Update On Lineup Change

"Today we would like to announce a member change in Seven Kingdoms," says the band. "We have parted ways with Aaron. It's obviously not easy choice to make, but this decision is what we found necessary to continue moving forward. We wish him the very best with his other projects and want to thank him for the last 8 years of dedication and hard work! You can check out his other band here: Soulmass.

"As one door closes, another opens. We would like to welcome John Tyler McDaniel, who will be stepping in as a full time replacement on bass. Tyler has been a dear friend of the band for a very long time and he will keep that low-end fat and tight for the foreseeable future. You may know him from his other band Monotheist (Prosthetic Records). We are very excited to get this new lineup on the road and will be announcing new North American dates soon!"

Tyler's statement: "When I first learned about the band in 2011 I thought what a pro band! I wish I could only be in something as legitimate as Seven Kingdoms one day. Over the next years, I was lucky enough to become very close friends with everybody in the band. They helped me through a rough time and took me out under their wings in 2013 on the Stratovarius and Amaranthe European Tour. It really showed what kind of amazing people they are. I immediately wanted to return that feeling. Over the years I've been involved from everything from the backyard BBQs all the way to being an assistant engineer on Decennium. When the time came for change, I don't think there was any hesitation on mine or the bands part to ask me to step in. I have some big shoes to fill and I plan to give it all I got, on and off stage. I think it's a new chapter for everyone and I know I'm super excited to see what we can do!"

(Photo - Kyle Evans Photography)