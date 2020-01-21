SEVEN KINGDOMS Reveal “Monster” Music Video; Will Co-Headline Mad With Power Festival IV

Floridian power metallers, Seven Kingdoms, have dropped a new music video for their song “Monster” from the Empty Eyes EP. Empty Eyes features four original songs and a cover of Heart’s Ccassic, “Barracuda”. Each song on the EP has a music video with “Monster” being the final video for the EP.

Seven Kingdoms will also be headlining Day 1 of the Mad With Power Festival IV in Madison, WI on August 14.

Commented the band, “We are mad with excitement to bring the power to……. Mad With Power Fest! Ty puts on a great show and we are very much looking forward to delivering a killer set and maybe a few other cool things! We also drop the last music video for the EP today. We had a great time filming ‘Monster’ and are looking forward to doing this all over again on the next EP. We start work on that ASAP! Thanks again to all that supported this release. It was incredible to do this independently and to have the opportunity to create so much extra content!”

