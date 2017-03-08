SEVEN KINGDOMS Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records; Decennium Album Scheduled For Release This Year

Hailing from Florida, female fronted power metal five-piece, Seven Kingdoms, has already made its way up since their forming in 2007. After numerous tours around US and Canada, three full length studio albums, it’s now ready to take the next step and join forces with Napalm Records.

A band started for fun, found that hard work and dedication to their craft has major pay offs... Seven Kingdoms is carving its own path in metal history creating something genuinely unique, yet undeniably power metal.

Seven Kingdoms on the signing and their new home at Napalm Records: “We are really happy to announce that we signed a deal with Napalm Records! We were able to pinpoint a deal that will help the band reach many more fans at home and overseas. Along with the newest album Decennium and the In The Walls EP, Napalm will also be repressing our earlier albums, Brothers Of The Night, The Self Titled and The Fire Is Mine. Bands such as HammerFall, Kamelot, Delain, Powerwolf and Devildriver have made this label home and we are again, just very happy to join those ranks. Napalm has been an undeniable tool in many bigger artist's careers. Thomas and the gang have been really receptive to the material and we are looking forward to getting the band on the next level with the help of Napalm Records."

Seven Kingdoms’ new and upcoming album, Decennium, will be released worldwide via Napalm Records and is already scheduled for a 2017 release. Stay tuned for many more exciting news to come.

The band will be out supporting Evergrey in May and June this year on a massive US and Canadian tour. Check all dates listed below:

May

6 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

7 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

11 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

13 - Joe's Grotto - Phoenix, AZ

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - Adrenaline bar - Las Vegas, NV

17 - The Viper Room - Los Angeles, CA

18 - TBA - San Francisco, CA

19 - TBA - Portland, OR

20 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

21 - The Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

22 - Dickens Pub - Calgary, AB

23 - Exchange - Regina

25 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

26 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

27 - The Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

28 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

30 - L'Anti - Quebec City, QC

31 - TBA - Montreal, QC

TBA - New York, NY

TBA - Philadelphia, PA

More dates will be announced shortly.

Seven Kingdoms lineup:

Sabrina Valentine - Vocals

Camden Cruz - Guitar

Kevin Byrd - Guitar

Keith Byrd - Drums

Aaron Sluss - Bass