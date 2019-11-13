SEVEN SPIRES To Release Emerald Seas Album In February; "Succumb" Music Video Streaming

Seven Spires is an American metal quartet who enjoy drawing from across the spectrum of metal and beyond to tell their tales of demons, death, love, and the peculiarities of the human condition. The band’s sophomore album, Emerald Seas, is a highly emotional, dark, and theatrical epic, which will be released on February 14 via Frontiers Music Srl.

For a first taste of the album, watch the video for “Succumb” below. Pre-order the album and stream the single here.

“‘Succumb’ was written in the heart of Boston while we were still attending Berklee." explains vocalist Adrienne Cowan. “As many of our songs do, it began as vocals and piano, and then we fleshed out the rest of the arrangement together. I suppose everyone has their own experiences and hopefully will interpret the lyrics to the song in their own way, but in the story of 'Emerald Seas', the main character has departed on their long journey and is indulging in memories of someone quite special instead of focusing on their quest. It's a bittersweet one... but aren't they all?”

Emerald Seas is a theatrical concept album, and is the prequel to the story of their debut full-length, Solveig. The album follows a lone sea captain on their quest for eternal life while being hunted by an ancient beast and struggling with loneliness, sacrifice, alcoholism, and the unexpected weight that comes with achieving one’s goals. Seven Spires’ signature blend of melancholic beauty and emotional brutality on Emerald Seas is the sonic manifestation of the silent emptiness that chills one's insides when staring across bleak, open waters.

The band explains the influences behind the album, “Musically, Emerald Seas is influenced by our usual mix of melodic and extreme metal favorites and Hans Zimmer worship. We immersed ourselves deeply in 19th Century Romantic music and art while writing this record, and I like to think some traits from that era are present as a result. It's highly emotional; sweet and melodic at times, and quite dark and brutal at others, especially when dealing with themes like losing one's fear of death.”

The band, as with their debut, collaborated with Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Kamelot, Epica, etc), who mixed and mastered the album. Incidentally, Adrienne Cowan was handpicked by Paeth to front his new band, Sascha Paeth’s Masters of Ceremony, and she is also one of the touring vocalists for the hugely popular Avantasia.

“Touring with Avantasia and Sascha Paeth's Masters of Ceremony has mostly influenced my live singing and performance style,” explains Cowan. “It has been an incredibly inspiring experience to be a part of these groups where everyone is a long-standing master of their craft and of their artistic selves.”

Seven Spires will tour extensively behind Emerald Seas. Tours with Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum and Amaranthe and Battle Beast, respectively, have already been announced. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Seven Spires met while studying at the world renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston, so we need not spend much time going on about their musical capabilities, but needless to say, the band’s musicianship is in keeping with the metal tradition of tirelessly working to be the best at your craft. Singer Adrienne Cowan is a true talent, with vocals ranging from the beautiful to the demonic, while her bandmates Jack Kosto (guitar), Peter de Reyna (bass), and Chris Dovas (drums) weave intricate musical tales to accompany the lyrical tales presented here.

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign and self-release of their debut album Solveig, Seven Spires performed extensively in the US and Canada and at festivals such as MetalDays, 70000 Tons Of Metal, and ProgPower USA.

Seven Spires continue Frontiers' tradition of identifying and signing the most promising young talents to ensure that the future of hard rock and metal music is in good hands.

Tracklisting:

"Igne Defendit"

"Ghost Of A Dream"

"No Words Exchanged"

"Every Crest"

"Unmapped Darkness"

"Succumb"

"Drowner Of Worlds"

"Silvery Moon"

"Bury You"

"Fearless"

"With Love From The Other Side"

"The Trouble With Eternal Life"

"Emerald Seas Overture"

"Succumb" video:

Lineup:

Adrienne Cowan - Vocals + Keyboards

Jack Kosto - Guitar

Peter de Reyna - Bass

Chris Dovas - Drums