SEVEN WITCHES Guitarist JACK FROST, Former MONTROSE And STRYPER Members Join ALDO NOVA's Band

Canadian rocker, Aldo Novo, has announced a few additions to his band lineup.

Says Aldo: "I just wanted to introduce you to the newest addition to my band, the notorious Jack Frost, guitar player extraordinaire. He plays like a monster and his stage presence is absolutely magnetic. This is my lineup for the tour when things go back to normal, me, Aldo Nova on guitar and vocals, Tim Gaines (Stryper) on bass and vocals, Billy Carmassi (Montrose) on drums, and Jack Frost on guitar and vocals. I feel sorry for any band that would dare to play after us. As I say, Aldo Nova's back and get the f...k out of my way."

