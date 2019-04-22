SEVENDUST And SKILLET Announce Co-Headline Summer Tour; POP EVIL, DEVOUR THE DAY To Support

Two rock of rock music's finest heavyweights are hitting the road together this summer. Sevendust and Skillet will embark on the co-headline Victorious War Tour in August and September. Pop Evil will support, while Devour The Day will open the shows. The tour kicks off on August 11 in Memphis. All dates are below and tickets go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 10 AM, local time.

Both Skillet and Sevendust will be offering pre-sale VIP tickets with meet & greets to their respective fan clubs. Pre-sale tickets are available here.

"We're thrilled to be touring with Sevendust," says Skillet frontman John Cooper. "The lineup is incredible and I think the fans will be very happy. We can't wait to play our new songs on the tour and connect with the Panheads out on the road." Skillet will be performing songs from their new project, set to be announced on May 7, during this run.

"We are looking so forward to touring with Skillet," echoes Sevendust vocalist Lajon Witherspoon. "What an amazing band - these shows are going to be amazing. We can't wait to share the stages with them.”

Tour dates:

August

11 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

13 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!

14 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

17 - Indianapolis, IN - The Lawn

18 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront

20 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

21 - Springfield, MO - Complex

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center*

27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

30 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

September

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

4 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

6 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

7 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater**

* No Pop Evil

** No Sevendust