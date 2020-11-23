SEVENDUST Announce "Live In Your Living Room" Livestream Event Performing Animosty Album In Full

Sevendust have announced a livestream event for Friday, January 8, 2021. The band will perform their Animosity album in full.

Says the band: "7D Family, we are proud to announce a brand new live stream event in 2021 - Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room - performing Animosity front to back... and then some. If you saw our last live stream show, you will NOT want to miss this one on Friday, January 8th! As you checkout, make sure to grab our new 7D Live In Your Living Room event t-shirt (limited to this show only). We hope to “see” you all there!!!"

Get access here.

Sevendust's 13th studio album, Blood & Stone, is out now via Rise Records. The release marks a return for the band with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Slash, and others. Blood & Stone is available for order in various configurations here.

Blood & Stone tracklisting:

"Dying To Live"

"Love"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Feel Like Going On"

"What You’ve Become"

"Kill Me"

"Nothing Left To See Here Anymore"

"Desperation"

"Criminal"

"Against The World"

"Alone"

"Wish You Well"

"The Day I Tried To Live" (Soundgarden cover)

“Dying To Live” video:

“Blood From A Stone” lyric video:

"The Day I Tried To Live" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn/Chuck Brueckmann)