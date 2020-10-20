SEVENDUST Release "Dying To Live" Music Video

With the release of their 13th studio album, Blood & Stone, just a few days away, Sevendust are releasing the music video for their new single, “Dying To Live”.

The intense video follows the aftermath of a story of a robbery gone wrong and the effect it has on the characters. The main character plays through the tragic events that take place after the robbery in his mind. The video ends the same way it begins leaving the viewer to decide for themselves if he will go down a different path. The video was directed by Jensen Noen known for his work with Falling In Reverse, Crown The Empire, Asking Alexandria to name a few.

The new single “Dying To Live” is impacting radio this week and is the second single from their upcoming album available this Friday. “Dying To Live” will bring fans back to the days of early era Sevendust and showcases what has earned singer Lajon Witherspoon, guitarists Clint Lowery and John Connolly, bassist Vince Hornsby and drummer Morgan Rose a loyal army of fans - now referred to as the Sevendust family.

Sevendust recently announced their first-ever livestream and their only show of 2020 - Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room. The event will take place on October 23 - the release date for Blood & Stone.

The show will be live starting at 9 PM, EDT/6 PM, PDT and available globally at the corresponding hour for each territory. This will be a Sevendust show not to be missed as the band will not have any tour dates until 2021. Tickets for the live stream are $17.00 and available here.

A message from Sevendust: “Yes, this show is the same day as the release of our new album Blood & Stone. We will performing at livestream concert to celebrate, just for you! Get access now and you could enter a raffle which includes the first prize of a 7D signed acoustic guitar... and more. PLUS, shop for some brand new merch at our digital merch table. As you checkout, make sure you also grab our new 7D Live In Your Living Room event t-shirt (limited to this show) and a copy of Blood & Stone on CD. We hope to “see” you all there!!!”

Blood & Stone, the band's 13th studio album, is scheduled for release on October 23 via Rise Records (the second for the band on the label).

The latest release also marks a return for the band with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Slash, and others. Blood & Stone is available for pre-order in various configurations here.

From the pulsating intro of album opener “Dying To Live” to the now popular album closer “The Day I Tried To Live”, Sevendust continue to push the sound they have made their own for more than 25 years. Tracks like “Love”, “Blood From A Stone”, “Kill Me” and “Against The World” showcases why the band has been adored by fans and critics alike. Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose have raised the bar with Blood & Stone. The new music fits perfectly alongside with the bands most seminal tracks that have become the cornerstone of the band’s live performances.

Blood & Stone tracklisting:

"Dying To Live"

"Love"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Feel Like Going On"

"What You’ve Become"

"Kill Me"

"Nothing Left To See Here Anymore"

"Desperation"

"Criminal"

"Against The World"

"Alone"

"Wish You Well"

"The Day I Tried To Live" (Soundgarden cover)

“Blood From A Stone” lyric video:

"The Day I Tried To Live" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn/Chuck Brueckmann)