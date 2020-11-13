SEVENDUST's MORGAN ROSE Releases Lyric Video For New Single "The Answer"

In a year filled with unexpected twists and turns, Sevendust stickman Morgan Rose has announced his debut solo release. Controlled Chaos, out everywhere on November 27 via Rise Records, shines the spotlight not only on Morgan’s drumming prowess, but his songwriting, singing, and production chops as well.

Morgan co-wrote the EP with Sevendust bandmate Clint Lowery, and the lyric video for Morgan’s first single “The Answer” is available today. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the EP here.

With 2020 being a year of transition for so many, Morgan took the newly found time he was given, and decided it was time explore ideas of growth and change. With Clint on guitar and Jason Christopher (Corey Taylor, Prong) on bass, Morgan tracked six songs in less than ten days at The Lair in Culver City, CA. Fans of Morgan’s main gig will be pleasantly surprised at the different shades presented on Controlled Chaos, as the EP presents a varied musical blueprint on the legendary drummer. Morgan sounds equally at home singing with a keyboard and orchestral accompaniment as he does belting out his trademark primal screams in a full band setting. The EP’s first single “The Answer”, available today, is a bombastic introduction to the EP, taking a page from Sevendust’s penchant for thick guitars, up-tempo rhythms, and gritty yet melodious vocals.

Controlled Chaos tracklisting:

"Intro"

"The Answer"

"Faster Man"

"Clarity"

"Come Alive"

"Exhale"

"The Answer" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)