SEVENDUST's MORGAN ROSE Streaming All Songs From Controlled Chaos EP; New Lyric Videos Available

Sevendust drummer, Morgan Rose, recently released his debut solo EP, Controlled Chaos, available via Rise Records. All songs from the EP are now available for streaming below, including new lyric videos.

Controlled Chaos shines the spotlight on not only Morgan’s drumming prowess, but his songwriting, singing, and production chops as well. Morgan co-wrote the EP with Sevendust bandmate Clint Lowery.

With 2020 being a year of transition for so many, Morgan took the newly found time he was given, and decided it was time explore ideas of growth and change. With Clint on guitar and Jason Christopher (Corey Taylor, Prong) on bass, Morgan tracked six songs in less than ten days at The Lair in Culver City, CA. Fans of Morgan’s main gig will be pleasantly surprised at the different shades presented on Controlled Chaos, as the EP presents a varied musical blueprint on the legendary drummer. Morgan sounds equally at home singing with a keyboard and orchestral accompaniment as he does belting out his trademark primal screams in a full band setting.

Order the EP here.

Controlled Chaos tracklisting:

"Intro"

"The Answer"

"Faster Man"

"Clarity"

"Come Alive"

"Exhale"

"Intro":

"The Answer" lyric video:

"Faster Man" lyric video:

"Clarity" lyric video:

"Come Alive" lyric video:

“Exhale” video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)