SEVENTH WONDER Premier "Tiara's Song" Music Video

Seventh Wonder’s new studio album Tiara will be released on October 12th. A video for the track "Tiara's Song" can be found below.

Tiara will be released on October 12th on CD, 2xLP, and MP3. Pre-order here. Limited edition colored vinyl, t-shirt bundles, and more are available.

Tiara tracklisting:

"Arrival"

"The Everones"

"Dream Machines"

"Against The Grain"

"Victorious"

"Tiara's Song (Farewell Pt. 1)"

"Goodnight (Farewell Pt. 2)"

"Beyond Today (Farewell Pt. 3)"

"The Truth"

"By The Light Of The Funeral Pyres"

"Damnation Below"

"Procession"

"Exhale"

"Tiara's Song" video:

"Victorious":

Seventh Wonder are:

Bass: Andreas Blomqvist

Guitar: Johan Liefvendahl

Vocals: Tommy Karevik

Keys: Andreas Söderin

Drums: Stefan Norgren