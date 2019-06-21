SEVENTH WONDER Release Tiara Acoustic EP; "Against The Grain" Video Streaming
Frontiers Music Srl is announce the release of new EP from Seventh Wonder, entitled Tiara Acoustic.
The EP features acoustic renditions of two songs, "Victorious" and "Against The Grain" from their 2018 studio offering, Tiara. It is available for streaming or download here.
In addition to the streaming EP, the band has released videos for both tracks. Watch below.
Tracklisting:
"Victorious"
"Against The Grain"
Seventh Wonder:
Bass: Andreas Blomqvist
Guitar: Johan Liefvendahl
Vocals: Tommy Karevik
Keys: Andreas Söderin
Drums: Stefan Norgren