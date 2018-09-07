SEVENTH WONDER – “The Everones” Track Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl is set to release the brand new studio album from Seventh Wonder entitled Tiara on October 12th. Today they have released the third track from the album entitled "The Everones."

"Hey hey! Even though we are really getting close to the release, here is one more track off of Tiara to make sure you survive the home stretch. This is the song that really kicks the story into gear on the album. It has a few different flavors, compared to the other songs we've shared so far. A bit more sinister, a bit more to the point. This track was the second to last one to get written and arranged prior to us hitting the studio. Something is about to happen, and humanity will never be the same again. Prepare to meet 'The Everones'," says mastermind Andreas Blomqvist

Tiara will be released on October 12th on CD, 2xLP, and MP3. Pre-order here. Limited edition colored vinyl, t-shirt bundles, and more are available.

Tiara tracklisting:

"Arrival"

"The Everones"

"Dream Machines"

"Against The Grain"

"Victorious"

"Tiara's Song (Farewell Pt. 1)"

"Goodnight (Farewell Pt. 2)"

"Beyond Today (Farewell Pt. 3)"

"The Truth"

"By The Light Of The Funeral Pyres"

"Damnation Below"

"Procession"

"Exhale"

"The Everones":

"Tiara's Song" video:

"Tiara's Song" video "making of" Pt. 1:

"Tiara's Song" video "making of" Pt. 2:

"Tiara's Song" video "making of" Pt. 3:

"Victorious":

Seventh Wonder are:

Bass: Andreas Blomqvist

Guitar: Johan Liefvendahl

Vocals: Tommy Karevik

Keys: Andreas Söderin

Drums: Stefan Norgren