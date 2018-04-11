SEVENTH WONDER To Release Tiara Album In October; New Song "Victorious" Streaming

“Victorious”, the first single off Seventh Wonder’s new studio album Tiara, is available for streaming below. The album will be released on October 12th.

Hailing from Sweden, progressive metal greats Seventh Wonder are thrilled to be releasing their long in the making fifth studio album Tiara, their first batch of new material since The Great Escape, originally released in 2010. Having previously released via Frontiers the live album and long-form video, Welcome To Atlanta (recorded at the ProgPower Festival in 2014), the band is now ready to “unleash the beast”!

Says bassist Andreas Blomqvist, “It has been many years in the making, but it is finally done and we couldn’t be happier with it. Tiara is everything you have come to expect from Seventh Wonder, but I also hope there are some new flavors in there to keep it interesting. We really didn’t think too much about what sound we were going for, nor did we have to force it, it all came natural, albeit slow this time around… We are super proud of this album and we are so much looking forward to sharing it with you!”

Continues Andreas, "Victorious was the first song on the album that was completed. It wasn’t written first, but it was the first one we sat down and wrote the lyrics for, so it is special to us. I am thrilled to finally be able to share a song off of Tiara with you!”

Tiara will be released on October 12th on CD, 2xLP, and MP3. Pre-order here. Limited edition colored vinyl, t-shirt bundles, and more are available.

Tiara tracklisting:

"Arrival"

"The Everones"

"Dream Machines"

"Against The Grain"

"Victorious"

"Tiara's Song (Farewell Pt. 1)"

"Goodnight (Farewell Pt. 2)"

"Beyond Today (Farewell Pt. 3)"

"The Truth"

"By The Light Of The Funeral Pyres"

"Damnation Below"

"Procession"

"Exhale"

"Victorious":

Seventh Wonder are:

Bass: Andreas Blomqvist

Guitar: Johan Liefvendahl

Vocals: Tommy Karevik

Keys: Andreas Söderin

Drums: Stefan Norgren