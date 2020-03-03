SEX PISTOLS Bassist GLEN MATLOCK To Play Select Acoustic Dates In North America This Month

Punk pioneer Glen Matlock is set to return to North America later this month for a series of select acoustic tour dates. Armed with his guitar, an impressive live show and a catalogue of gems, Matlock has received high praise for his engaging live sets. See below for tour dates.

In other news, Glen Matlock is currently putting the finishing touches on a brand new studio album, which is set for release later this year. The album finds Matlock again collaborating with cutting edge guitarist Earl Slick (David Bowie, John Lennon) along with a number of other special guests.

Glen Matlock is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with a highly-esteemed resume. The original bassist and chief songwriter of the Sex Pistols, Matlock is responsible for penning some of history’s most iconic songs, “Anarchy In The UK,” “God Save The Queen” and “Pretty Vacant”. After his time with The Sex Pistols, Matlock went on to form several well-regarded bands including Rich Kids and The Philistines. He has collaborated with such artists as Iggy Pop, The Spectres, Hot Club, Wendy James and Viv Albertine and is also a highly in-demand player, playing live with the likes of the legendary reformed Faces.

Over his illustrious career, Glen Matlock has released several solo studio albums, most recently joining up with Earl Slick and Slim Jim Phantom for his 2018 effort, Good To Go. “Keep On Pushing,” a track from the album was deemed “Best Song In The Universe Ever” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage (Sirius XM). He most recently supported the Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly on their sold-out European tour. Matlock has even developed a niche in DJ sets guesting in nightclubs in countries as geographically diverse as Brazil and Italy. In 2018, he became one of the first UK musicians to perform in South Korea's Demilitarized Zone, a feat which brought much attention in the media, including BBC News.

Glen Matlock select acoustic North American tour dates:

March

13 - Everett, MA - Encore Boston Harbor (supporting Dropkick Murphys)

15 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

16 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

18 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

19 - New Haven, CT - Café Nine

20 - Lancaster, PA - Lizard Lounge – Chameleon Club

22 - New York, NY - The Bowery Electric