July 10, 2018, an hour ago

SHADOWS OF STEEL, ARCA HADIAN Members Form Rock’N’Roll Children Project; A Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO

A new release has been scheduled for Diamonds Productions with a project called Rock’n’roll Children, A Tribute to Ronnie James Dio, formed by Wild Steel, frontman of  Italian power metal band Shadows Of Steel and Federico Di Pane, Arca Hadian’s guitarist. 

Rock’n’roll Children consists of other Shadows Of Steel and Arca Hadian members, and Mindlight. Various special guests took part, such as Roberto Tiranti and Olaf Thorsen from Labyrinth. Tracklist consists of 13 tracks, and contains classical anthems from Dio, Black Sabbath and Rainbow.  “Stars”, the closing theme, has guests from bands of Genoa’s area, like Ruxt, Bellathrix, No Man Eyes, Malignance. Release date is August 1st with distribution through Diamonds Prod/Black Tears Mailorder and worldwide by Goodfellas.



