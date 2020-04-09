SHAKRA Release "Mad World" (Unplugged@Home) Music Video

Swiss hard rockers, Shakra, have released an "unplugged@home" music video for "Mad World", a track from their new album, Mad World, out now via AFM Records. Watch below, and order the album here.

For a quarter of a century, Shakra has been part of the music circus. Only someone who's been in a band before, knows how fragile and exhausting this kind of social fabric is. 25 years is a very long time and only a few acts can make this distance. Shakra made it and it doesn't look like they'll give up sometime soon. Quite the contrary.

Guitarist, Thom Blunier, points out: "I'm extremely proud and thankful, that this band is stil existing after 25 years of rock 'n' roll. Those of you who have a clue the difficulties of existing as a band know, how precious and exceptional this is. I am ready for the next 25 years!"

Tracklisting:

"Fireline"

"Too Much Is Not Enough"

"A Roll Of The Dice"

"Mad World"

"When He Comes Around"

"Thousand Kings"

"I Still Rock"

"Fake News"

"When It All Falls Down"

"Turn The Light On"

"Son Of Fire"

"New Tomorrow"

