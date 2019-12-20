SHAKRA To Release Mad World Album In February

For a quarter of a century, Shakra has been part of the music circus. Only someone who's been in a band before, knows how fragile and exhausting this kind of social fabric is. 25 years is a very long time and only a few acts can make this distance. Shakra made it and it doesn't look like they'll give up sometime soon. Quite the contrary.

Guitarist, Thom Blunier, points out: "I'm extremely proud and thankful, that this band is stil existing after 25 years of rock 'n' roll. Those of you who have a clue the difficulties of existing as a band know, how precious and exceptional this is. I am ready for the next 25 years!"

The band has experienced several highs and lows together, survived turbulences and they also kept their eyes dead on target. This is also reflected in their multiple and regular chart entries in Germany and Switzerland over all those years.

Their 25th anniversary is approaching in 2020 - and the quintet is ready to celebrate with their fans, in proper style with hard, catchy and energetic rock music. There also will be new music for the jubilee - that goes without saying. Eleven new real crackers in typical Shakra manner as well as a heartbreaking ballad are going to be the new album, Mad World.

This world is mad indeed. Things that used to be good yesterday, have become bad today, things that held a certain value yesterdays, have become worthless today. Not only the music business but the entire world experiences chaotic times. So much the better, Shakra won't be mislead and staunchly keep on doing what they do best: Writing songs that stick to you mind and just are made for the stage. Therefore they'll play a lot of concerts and festivals in 2020.

Shakra don't need to prove themselves with Mad World. No, they play music with obvious passion. Here's to another 25 years.

Mad World will be released on February 28 via AFM Records. Further details to follow.